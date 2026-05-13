Canada joins Luzon Economic Corridor with $2M investment

The project gained momentum this week after seven nations joined the initiative on Monday, with Canada becoming the newest partner a day later.

Sidhu said the Canadian funding would support a future infrastructure-related project under the corridor initiative.

He also disclosed ongoing discussions with Philippine officials regarding possible investments in data centers, nuclear energy and logistics, alongside negotiations for a potential free trade agreement between the Philippines and Canada.

The Luzon Economic Corridor aims to improve connectivity among Subic Bay, Clark, Manila and Batangas to strengthen trade, logistics and industrial development in Luzon.

The initiative is also expected to generate thousands of jobs and enhance regional economic integration.

“Together, we are building infrastructure that will improve daily life for millions of Filipinos and create new opportunities for businesses, industries, and communities in our partner countries and across the region,” said Frederick D. Go, who also serves as co-chair of the LEC Steering Committee.