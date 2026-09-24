The system records a document’s status, physical location and chain of custody as it moves between BIR offices. Each document is also assigned a system-generated Document Control Number for easier monitoring and reference.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said improving internal systems should ultimately lead to better taxpayer service.

“Strengthening our internal processes is also part of improving taxpayer service. When our systems are more organized, traceable, and efficient, our people can act more promptly and effectively,” Mendoza said.

The pilot covers the Resource Management Group, Administrative Service, Records Management Division and the General Services Division-Communication Operations, Reproduction and Miscellaneous Services Section.

Physical documents will continue to be transmitted during the pilot period.

The system currently covers memoranda and letters, requests for tax case verification or information, active tax case dockets, tax case retrieval requests and confidential information.

The BIR said centralized tracking of document status, location and custody is expected to reduce the risk of misplaced records and improve coordination among offices.

The DTMS also includes access controls and data privacy safeguards, with system access limited to authorized users and document handling governed by the BIR Data Privacy Manual.