The breakthrough came after Omani businessman Aziz Alismaili, owner of Jeel Almaaly International, spent six years working to bring Davao durian into Oman. His interest began after learning about the quality of Philippine durian and maintaining contact with Belviz Farm owner Emmanuel Belviz while navigating export requirements.

During a visit to Belviz Farm on July 11, Alismaili inspected the orchards, observed production practices and sampled the farm’s produce before confirming the trial order.

Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office XI Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga said the shipment reflects years of government support aimed at improving both farm productivity and export readiness.

“Our support goes beyond helping farmers produce high-quality fruits. We provide technical assistance on good agricultural practices, help growers comply with export standards, facilitate market linkages with international buyers and work closely with exporters to ensure our products meet the requirements of overseas markets. This shipment demonstrates what can happen when quality production is matched with sustained market development,” Gonzaga said.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said opening new overseas markets remains a priority to raise farmers’ incomes and strengthen the agriculture sector.

“Part of our job in the DA is to keep opening doors through trade missions, market negotiations, and stronger export support so our farmers can earn more from the global marketplace. More sales changes farmers lives and develops rural economies,” Tiu Laurel said.

The DA said the trial shipment could pave the way for regular exports to Oman as the government continues to expand international markets for Philippine agricultural products.