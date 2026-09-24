The legal action stems from the 19 November 2025 preliminary competition in Thailand, where Henry represented Jamaica during the evening gown segment.

According to allegations in the complaint, Henry was performing the choreography she had rehearsed when she fell approximately five feet through what the lawsuit describes as an unmarked and uncovered opening in the stage. The filing further alleges that lighting equipment and concrete were located below the opening and that powerful stage lights affected her ability to clearly see the area ahead of her.

What initially unfolded before a global pageant audience soon became a serious medical emergency.

Henry allegedly lost consciousness and suffered a traumatic brain injury that included an acute subarachnoid hemorrhage, frontal lobe hemorrhagic contusion and subdural hemorrhage. She remained hospitalized from 19 November until 10 December 2025.

The consequences, Henry maintains, did not end when she left the hospital.

A doctor pursuing a career in ophthalmology, Henry alleges that her neurological and cognitive symptoms prevented her from returning to her medical residency. Her complaint seeks damages connected not only to her injuries and continuing treatment but also to alleged losses involving her earning capacity and professional opportunities.

The lawsuit also alleges that other contestants had raised concerns about lighting and staging conditions before Henry’s accident. According to the complaint, changes were subsequently made to the stage after her fall, including additional lighting intended to make its edge more visible. These remain allegations that have not been adjudicated by the court.

MUO, meanwhile, said it had not been formally served with or received the lawsuit when it issued its response and therefore was not in a position to address the specific claims.

The organization also maintained that the local host and production entities were responsible for the venue, staging and on-site safety of the 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand. MUO said it nevertheless covered Henry’s initial hospital expenses in Thailand as well as subsequent specialized treatment after she returned to Jamaica.

The lawsuit now brings one of the most disturbing moments of the 2025 Miss Universe competition into a new arena. What began as a pageant-night accident has become a legal dispute over stage safety, organizational responsibility and the long-term consequences Henry says she continues to face.

For Henry, the case also underscores how a matter of seconds on the Miss Universe stage extended far beyond competition night—interrupting a medical career and beginning a recovery that continued long after the lights of the pageant had gone dark.