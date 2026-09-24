“I was recently diagnosed with PMOS,” Bea revealed. “I especially break out on my chin right before my period but I’ve been seeing a lot less now that I’m taking Hormo Balance.”

Beyond discussing the physical changes she has experienced, the beauty queen emphasized the importance of becoming more conscious and proactive about her health.

Bea said incorporating supplements and wellness products into her routine has made her feel more involved in managing her well-being.

“Because of Hormo Balance, I really felt like I could take control of my health a lot more and lastly I really feel like a lot of my hormonal acne has been addressed,” she said.

But for Bea, her experience is about more than managing symptoms. She hopes that speaking publicly will encourage other women facing similar concerns to feel comfortable discussing what they are going through.

“My message for my fellow women is you are not alone,” she said.

She added that hearing other women’s stories can help individuals better understand their own bodies while recognizing that what works for one person may not necessarily work for everyone.

“And we have other women that we can rely on to learn from their experiences but also look for what works best for us and our own health,” Bea explained.

Her decision to speak publicly follows other Filipina beauty queens who have shared their experiences with hormonal and reproductive health concerns.

Former Miss Universe Philippines Ahtisa Manalo previously discussed her own struggles with PCOS, including pain, hormonal changes and weight fluctuations. For Ahtisa, the challenges were particularly difficult because her profession often placed expectations on maintaining a certain physique.

By bringing their personal experiences into the public conversation, Bea and Ahtisa are helping put a familiar face on health concerns experienced by many women.

For Bea, however, perhaps the most important message is a simple one: women do not have to navigate these experiences in silence. Through open conversations and supportive communities, she hopes more women will feel empowered to ask questions, seek appropriate professional care and make informed choices about their own health.