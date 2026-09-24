Retired police Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Luis Licup, BOC deputy commissioner, described the operation as a major accomplishment in the government’s continuing campaign against cigarette smuggling.

The 54 container vans were placed under BOC custody after authorities found large quantities of suspected illegally imported cigarettes inside.

Licup thanked the government agencies involved in securing the containers and preventing the suspected contraband from reaching the market.

Authorities said the containers were intercepted after they were found to contain smuggled cigarettes, prompting the BOC to take custody of the shipment pending further proceedings.

The government has yet to disclose the identities of individuals or companies that may be linked to the shipment, as well as the specific brands and volume of cigarettes involved.

The seized goods will undergo further documentation, valuation and legal proceedings before authorities determine their disposition in accordance with customs laws.

The BOC said the operation highlights the importance of inter-agency coordination in disrupting large-scale smuggling activities that deprive the government of revenue and undermine legitimate businesses.

Investigation is ongoing while the 54 container vans remain under government custody.