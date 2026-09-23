Indie film and theater actress Jorrybell Agoto, known for her work in Cinemalaya and international film festivals, faces a health crisis as her loved ones appeal for help with her treatment.

Jorrybell Agoto, the Filipina actress at the center of Rafael Manuel’s Filipiñana, is in critical care as she battles cancer, specifically lymphoma, a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, with her loved ones appealing for financial assistance for her treatment.

Radar.ph broke the news Wednesday, reporting that Agoto is confined at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City after fluid accumulated in the pleural area around her lungs, making it difficult for her to breathe. She currently has a Blake drain to manage the fluid, according to the report.

Her family and loved ones have appealed for help with her hospitalization, procedures, medications and other medical expenses.

Agoto has built her career largely through independent cinema and theater. In 2023, she appeared in two Cinemalaya entries, Gian Arre’s Tether and Kevin Mayuga’s When This Is All Over.

She has also appeared in shorts that found audiences on the international festival circuit. Sam Manacsa’s Cross My Heart and Hope to Die screened at Venice, Clermont-Ferrand, Berlin Interfilm and the Singapore International Film Festival. Agoto won Best Actress at the 2024 Tokyo International Film Festival for the film.

Sonny Calvento’s Primetime Mother, in which she was part of the cast, premiered internationally at the Toronto International Film Festival and later had its US premiere at AFI Fest.

Agoto has also maintained a presence in Philippine theater, including performances in Virgin Labfest. In VLF 19 in 2024, she played Bea in Dustin Celestino’s Ang Munting Liwanag sa Madilim na Sulok ng Isang Serbeserya sa Maynila.

Her profile grew further with Filipiñana, in which she reprises the role of Isabel from Manuel’s 2020 short film. The feature premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and was also selected for the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film was subsequently chosen as the Philippines’ official submission for the 99th Academy Awards.

For an actress whose career has been closely tied to independent film and theater, Filipiñana marked another significant chapter. Agoto now faces a personal health crisis as her loved ones seek support for her continued treatment.

They are appealing to friends, colleagues and supporters for assistance with her mounting medical expenses.