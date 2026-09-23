Twenty-three films, seven Goya titles, one special award, and plenty of free cinema: PELÍCULA>PELIKULA is back for its 25th edition, bringing Spanish-language cinema from Spain, Latin America, and the Philippines to Manila from 4 to 11 October 2026.

Presented by Instituto Cervantes de Manila with the Embassy of Spain, AECID Cultura, and other partner institutions, the festival takes over Instituto Cervantes Intramuros (Casa Azul) and Power Plant Cinema.

Here’s your quick guide before the lights go down.