7 things to know about PELÍCULA>PELIKULA’s 25th edition
From Goya-winning films to Filipino shorts, here’s what to catch at the 25th edition of Manila’s Spanish film festival.
From Goya-winning films to Filipino shorts, here’s what to catch at the 25th edition of Manila’s Spanish film festival.
Twenty-three films, seven Goya titles, one special award, and plenty of free cinema: PELÍCULA>PELIKULA is back for its 25th edition, bringing Spanish-language cinema from Spain, Latin America, and the Philippines to Manila from 4 to 11 October 2026.
Presented by Instituto Cervantes de Manila with the Embassy of Spain, AECID Cultura, and other partner institutions, the festival takes over Instituto Cervantes Intramuros (Casa Azul) and Power Plant Cinema.
Here’s your quick guide before the lights go down.
PELÍCULA>PELIKULA returns with 23 films from Spain, Latin America, and the Philippines, spanning drama, documentary, animation, comedy and classic cinema.
Among the titles are Los domingos, We the Hispanos, El desencanto, and Olivia y el terremoto invisible.
And yes, the screenings are free.
One of the festival’s biggest draws is “Premios Goya on Tour,” a special section featuring seven recently awarded Spanish productions, presented through a collaboration with the Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de España.
The lineup includes Sirāt, Maspalomas, La cena, The Room Next Door, Los Tigres, El cautivo, and Mariposas negras.
That’s seven Goya-linked films in one festival lineup. Not a bad excuse to clear the calendar.
The newly established Galardón XXV Aniversario (XXV Anniversary Award) will go to Filipino actor Ronnie Lazaro.
The distinction recognizes a film professional whose work has contributed significantly to strengthening ties between the Philippines and the Spanish-speaking world.
Can’t wait until the official program starts? La Previa gets things rolling with a special four-film marathon on Sunday, 4 October, at Instituto Cervantes’ Intramuros branch.
The main festival program runs 5 to 11 October at Power Plant Cinema 2.
The festival goes beyond Spain with films from across Latin America.
The lineup includes Brazil’s Cyclone, Argentina’s animated Gigantes, una aventura extraordinaria and comedy Mensaje en una botella, Costa Rica’s Tengo sueños eléctricos, and Peru’s Vino la noche.
So, yes, there’s plenty of Spanish-language cinema to discover beyond the Spanish border.
The “Encuentros en el cine: En corto” section brings together five short films from the Philippines, Latin America, and Spain.
The lineup is:
Agapito — Philippines
Elenita, Elena, Elaine — Philippines
Voz de trompeta — Chile
Gilbert — Spain
¡Abre las piernas! — Mexico
Catch all five on 11 October at 5 p.m.
Short films, long conversations. Or, in this case, five films in one sitting.
PELÍCULA>PELIKULA also brings film-inspired music, talks and workshops.
The festival officially opens its broader program on 2 October at Ayala Museum with Musika ng Pelikula, a concert by Merienda Jazz featuring memorable soundtracks and musical themes from Spanish cinema.
On 6 October at 1 p.m., film historian Nick Deocampo will discuss Spanish influences on Philippine cinema at Power Plant Cinema 2.
Mexican artist Juan Pablo Chipe will also lead film-inspired art workshops using modeling clay or collages. Participation is free, but slots are limited (so register now).
The audience gets a say, too.
Festivalgoers can vote for their favorite film after each screening for the Audience Choice Award, a PELÍCULA>PELIKULA tradition since 2004. The winning film returns for a screening during the closing ceremony.
All films will be shown in their original languages with English subtitles.
PELÍCULA>PELIKULA 2026 runs 4 to 11 October, with the main program from 5 to 11 October at Power Plant Cinema 2 and La Previa on 4 October at Instituto Cervantes Intramuros. All screenings are free.