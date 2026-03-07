Customs intercepts P119-M shabu

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) intercepted a shipment containing approximately 17,500 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, concealed inside crystal resin countertops at the Port of Clark.

In a statement on Saturday, the BoC said the confiscated illegal drugs have an estimated street value of P119 million.

The shipment, which originated from Las Vegas and was bound for Makati City, was flagged based on derogatory information provided by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). Upon arrival, the parcel underwent X-ray scanning, which revealed unusual images that prompted further inspection.

A subsequent PDEA K9 sweep yielded a positive indication for suspected dangerous drugs.

During the physical examination, authorities uncovered two black rectangular resin blocks containing white crystalline substances suspected to be shabu, weighing about 17,500 grams, concealed inside the countertops.

Laboratory testing later confirmed the substances to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, classified as a dangerous drug under Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

A warrant of seizure and detention has been issued against the shipment for violations of Sections 118(g), 119(d), and 1113 paragraphs f, i, and l (3 and 4) of Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to Republic Act 9165, as amended.