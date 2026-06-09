P8.6-M shabu, party drugs seized in Southern Metro Manila





From 1 to 7 June, SPD operatives recovered a mix of shabu, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy tablets and cannabis-infused vape cartridges, in what authorities described as sustained efforts against both street-level pushers and high-value targets.



The bulk of the haul was pegged at ₱8,671,916, underscoring the continuing flow of illegal drugs into urban communities under SPD jurisdiction.



Police seized 505.87 grams of shabu, 1 kilogram of marijuana, 1.908 kilograms of kush, 710 ecstasy tablets, 100 grams of cocaine, 40 milliliters of liquid shabu, and 45 vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.



Of those arrested, 104 were classified as street-level individuals while eight were tagged as high-value targets, according to the Southern Police District.



SPD director PBGen. Glenn Oliver C. Cinco said the results reflect intensified operations aimed at disrupting drug distribution networks in southern Metro Manila.



"Hindi tayo titigil hangga't hindi natin napapanagot ang mga sangkot sa ilegal na droga," said Cinco.