Around P204.44 million worth of additional illegal drugs were uncovered on 5 September during the continuing stripping and inspection of a yacht that yielded P162 million worth of high-grade marijuana after docking at the Subic Bay Yacht Club (SBYC) three days earlier.
According to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Subic, authorities discovered an additional 109 packages of high-end kush weighing approximately 123.91 kilograms, bringing the total estimated street value of the drugs recovered from the vessel to P366.65 million.
With the latest discovery, the total haul now stands at 198 packages of high-end kush.
A composite team from the BOC, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Department of Justice (DOJ), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Law Enforcement Department (SBMA-LED) conducted the continuing inspection that led to the discovery of the additional packages concealed onboard.
District Collector Atty. Geniefelle P. Lagmay underscored the Port of Subic’s resolve to remain vigilant in carrying out its border protection mandate.
BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said the operation supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen border security and intensify government efforts against illegal drugs and other threats to public safety.
“This operation demonstrates that our enforcement efforts do not end with the initial seizure. Patuloy kaming makikipagtulungan nang malapit sa ating mga kasamahan sa pagpapatupad ng batas at magsasagawa ng mga masusing inspeksyon upang matiyak na walang mga iligal na droga ang makakarating sa ating mga komunidad. The BOC remains committed to protecting our borders and supporting the administration’s efforts to disrupt the illegal drug trade,” Nepomuceno said.
The seized items were turned over to PDEA for proper custody and disposition in accordance with existing procedures. The BOC and its partner agencies will continue the necessary enforcement and investigative measures in connection with the seizure.