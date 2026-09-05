Around P204.44 million worth of additional illegal drugs were uncovered on 5 September during the continuing stripping and inspection of a yacht that yielded P162 million worth of high-grade marijuana after docking at the Subic Bay Yacht Club (SBYC) three days earlier.

According to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Subic, authorities discovered an additional 109 packages of high-end kush weighing approximately 123.91 kilograms, bringing the total estimated street value of the drugs recovered from the vessel to P366.65 million.

With the latest discovery, the total haul now stands at 198 packages of high-end kush.