Miley Cyrus is facing fresh plagiarism allegations after French disco singer Sheila claimed that the pop star's Grammy-winning hit "Flowers" closely resembles one of her signature songs.

In an interview with French magazine Paris Match, Sheila said she noticed similarities between "Flowers" and her 1977 hit "Spacer," particularly in the melody and overall feel of the song. While she stopped short of filing a lawsuit, the veteran performer said the resemblance was enough for her to speak publicly about it.

The claim adds to the legal challenges surrounding "Flowers." Earlier this year, music investment company Tempo Music Investments sued Cyrus, alleging the song copied elements of Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man." Cyrus has denied the allegations, and the case remains ongoing.

Released in 2023, "Flowers" became one of Cyrus' biggest career hits, topping charts worldwide and earning her the Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Neither Cyrus nor her representatives have publicly responded to Sheila's latest remarks.