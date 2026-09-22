“To our students, please know that you do not have to face your problems alone. If you feel that you are in trouble, if someone is threatening or hurting you, or if you are concerned about the safety of a friend or classmate, please tell your parents, teachers, school authorities, or approach the police. We are ready and willing to listen and assist you,” Abrahano said.

He also assured parents that the NCRPO would continue working with schools and communities to strengthen the safety and security of students across Metro Manila.

“To our parents, do not hesitate to reach out to us. Your concerns about the safety of your children are our concerns as well. We are more than willing to assist, coordinate with school authorities, and refer cases to the appropriate agencies when necessary,” he said.

“The NCRPO is here to protect. We encourage our young people and their families: when something does not feel right, speak up, reach out, and seek help. We would rather respond to a concern early than respond after harm has occurred,” Abrahano added.

The NCRPO said threats to student safety may include bullying, harassment, physical violence, online abuse and emotional or psychological distress.

Abrahano urged students, parents, teachers, school administrators, barangay officials and police personnel to maintain open communication and immediately report threats, violence, serious bullying, possession or access to weapons, and other circumstances that could put students or school communities at risk.

He said early reporting would allow families, schools, police and other professionals to intervene before a situation escalates.

Police may respond to threats or violence, document incidents, coordinate with schools and barangay officials, conduct appropriate security interventions, and refer children and families to child-protection, social welfare or mental health professionals when necessary.

Abrahano said the NCRPO is also considering mechanisms such as anti-bullying help desks to support student welfare.

He stressed that mental health concerns should be addressed with compassion and referred to qualified professionals rather than immediately being associated with criminal behavior.