“You don’t have to save up for the system just to save even more. That’s why we wanted to address the barrier of upfront cost,” Solviva Energy CEO Coby Cobankiat said on Tuesday.

“The beauty of it is you can have solar panels on your roof, save for an entire month, and use those savings to help pay for your installment in Solviva.”

The company is now preparing to expand within and beyond Greater Manila after inquiries for its residential solar packages surged 272 percent from March to August compared with the same period last year.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve been in a testing phase. Now the goal is to expand in the smartest way that we can,” Cobankiat said. “We intend to be available in more cities and offer more products for more households.”

Cobankiat said volatility in global energy markets has also pushed more households to consider rooftop solar.

“What changed this year was the conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted shipping routes and global energy markets, causing price volatility. That has been the tipping point for us. Instead of us trying to force demand for rooftop solar, they’re coming to us,” he said.

The expansion also comes as the Department of Energy moves to simplify the installation of solar energy systems in homes, medical facilities, and small businesses through Department Circular No. DC2026-08-0017 issued in August.

Solviva provides end-to-end service covering site assessment, installation, and after-sales support for the operational life of the system.

Solviva operates under 1882 Energy Ventures, AboitizPower’s startup and innovation arm, and has served as a direct-to-consumer platform for clean energy solutions since 2023.