American singer-songwriter Malcolm Todd is heading to the Philippines for the Manila stop of his Do That Again 2026 Asia Tour.

The rising indie-pop artist will perform on 27 November at the New Frontier Theater, marking his first concert in the country.

Known for his laid-back sound and heartfelt tracks such as "Chest Pain (I Love)," "Roommates" and "Bleed," Todd has built a growing global fanbase with his blend of indie, bedroom pop and alternative R&B.

Tickets range from P2,500 to P5,500, excluding VIP packages. Fans can also choose from three VIP experiences: the Early Entry VIP Package (P11,000), Acoustic Experience (P14,500) and Ultimate Experience (P18,900), which includes a meet-and-greet, an individual photo opportunity, access to a pre-show acoustic performance, exclusive merchandise and priority entry.

Artist presale begins today, 22 September, followed by the Live Nation Philippines presale on 23 September. General ticket sales open at 12 p.m. on 24 September via TicketNet outlets and its official website.