The advisory covers all workers in the private sector and establishments whose operations expose them to elevated air pollutant levels.

The guidelines instruct the various occupational safety and health personnel and committees of these employees to conduct Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment, and Control (HIRAC) using the Quality Index Matrix and Action Points (AQIMAP) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Health (DOH).

“The HIRAC shall be reviewed and updated periodically and whenever there is a material change in the AQIMAP level, workplace condition, nature or extent of workers’ exposure, or other circumstances that may affect the assessed risk,” it advised.

The guidelines state that, for every “very unhealthy AQI category”, employers have to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) including well-fitted respiratory equipment if outdoor work is unavoidable; improve ventilation or air filtration in enclosed workplaces when practicable; limit, reschedule or modify strenuous outdoor activities; and conduct information activities.

Under the “acutely unhealthy AQI category”, employers are encouraged to implement flexible work arrangements for workers based on appropriate medical advice.

Those who have to report for work under this category have to be provided with PPE, given adequate rest periods and hydration, and access to areas where identified air pollution is reduced.

If the situation reaches the “emergency AQI category”, the guidelines said employers have to suspend work or implement alternative work arrangements due to the imminent danger caused by the poor ambient air.

“For establishments engaged in public utilities, health services, and other vital operations, employers are encouraged to maintain only the minimum number of personnel, or a skeleton force, necessary to ensure the continuity of essential services or to render emergency overtime and rest-day work,” it advised.