The 78th Emmy Awards belonged to two very different series that captured the changing face of television: HBO Max’s intense medical drama The Pitt and Apple TV’s genre-bending comedy-horror series Widow’s Bay.
The Pitt claimed the night’s biggest drama prize, winning Outstanding Drama Series, while Noah Wyle earned Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as emergency room physician Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.
The Apple TV series Widow's Bay, which blends dark comedy with horror elements, won Outstanding Comedy Series and collected multiple acting awards. Matthew Rhys took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Stephen Root and Kate O’Flynn were recognized with supporting acting trophies.
Jean Smart also added another milestone to her Emmy legacy, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks for the fifth consecutive year.
Rhys had a standout evening, becoming one of the night’s biggest individual winners after also receiving Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me.
Meanwhile, DTF St. Louis earned top honors in the limited series category, winning Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, with David Harbour and Linda Cardellini taking home acting awards for their performances.
Complete winners:
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Pitt"
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Widow’s Bay”
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
“DTF St. Louis”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tom Pelphrey, “Task”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”
Outstanding Variety Series
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
“The Traitors”
Outstanding Reality or Reality Competition Host
Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”
Outstanding Animated Program
“South Park”
Outstanding Live Variety Special
“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny”
Outstanding Pre-Recorded Variety Special
“The Muppet Show”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Vince Gilligan, “Pluribus”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Saul Metzstein, “Slow Horses”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Katie Dippold, “Widow’s Bay”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Hiro Murai, “Widow’s Bay”