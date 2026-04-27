'Wuthering Heights' to stream globally on 1 May

Warner Bros. is bringing a fresh take on a literary classic to streaming, as Wuthering Heights premieres worldwide on HBO Max starting 1 May.

Helmed by Emerald Fennell, the film reimagines Emily Brontë’s iconic novel with a darker, more visceral edge. Margot Robbie takes on the role of Cathy opposite Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, portraying a romance that spirals from passion into obsession.

The cast also features Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell not only directed but also wrote the screenplay and produced the project alongside Robbie and Josey McNamara, with Tom Ackerley and Sara Desmond serving as executive producers.