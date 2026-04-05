‘Yumi’s Cells’: A journey of growth and second chances

As the Holy Month invites moments of reflection and renewal, the beloved Korean series Yumi’s Cells returns with a new chapter that mirrors life’s quiet transformations. Its third season is set to premiere on HBO Max on 13 April, offering viewers a heartfelt continuation of one woman’s journey through love, growth and self-discovery.

Picking up from where her story left off, Yumi — played by Kim Go Eun — steps into a more assured version of herself as a successful writer. But even with career stability comes emotional uncertainty, especially when she crosses paths with aspiring producer Soon Rok, portrayed by Kim Jae Won. As their connection unfolds, Yumi’s inner world — represented by her ever-expressive “Cell Village” — springs back to life, capturing the complexity of human emotions in ways both whimsical and deeply relatable.