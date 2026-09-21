“I had the privilege of witnessing Associate Justice Marquez’ exemplary work ethic and dedication to public service during my tenure in the Court, particularly while he served as Court Administrator,” Brion said.

“His invaluable contribution to the Judiciary, especially in improving court operations and providing effective leadership to judges and court personnel, have undoubtedly strengthened the administration of justice,” he added.

Marquez joined the Supreme Court as its 192nd associate justice on 16 November 2021. Before his appointment to the high court, he served as Court Administrator for almost 12 years after assuming the post in January 2010.

He also previously served as chief of staff of then Chief Justice Reynato Puno and concurrently held posts as assistant court administrator, chief of the Supreme Court Public Information Office and Court spokesperson.

Brion described Marquez as “a person of proven competence, integrity, probity, and independence.”

“These qualities, together with his extensive experience in both judicial adjudication and court administration, make him exceptionally qualified to lead the Supreme Court and the entire Judiciary,” Brion said.

Marquez currently sits on the Supreme Court as one of its incumbent associate justices.

The Association of Retired Regional Trial Court Judges of the Philippines has also endorsed Marquez for the post, pointing to his experience working with judges and court personnel during his tenure as Court Administrator.

Sources said Marquez has yet to formally accept his nomination.

The JBC earlier invited the five most senior Supreme Court magistrates to apply for the Chief Justice vacancy: Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen and Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, Ramon Paul L. Hernando, Henri Jean Paul B. Inting and Rodil V. Zalameda. The JBC said inviting the five most senior justices has been its standing practice since the early 2000s.

Applications for the Chief Justice post are due on 13 October, according to the JBC. Gesmundo will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 and step down on 6 November.

The JBC screens and recommends nominees for vacancies in the judiciary and other constitutional and legal offices. The President appoints the Chief Justice from the shortlist submitted by the council.