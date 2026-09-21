The number of Justice Zones in the Philippines has grown to 20 over the past five years, helping improve case backlogs, jail congestion and the processing of justice-related services, Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh said Monday.

Singh, who chairs the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) technical working group, presented the gains during the opening of the two-day JSCC Summit at The Manila Hotel.

“Five years ago, there were only seven Justice Zones in the country. Today, we have 20,” Singh said, noting that 13 new zones were established during the period.

Citing the 2025 Governance in Justice assessment, Singh said 97 percent of surveyed stakeholders rated the Justice Zone model as good or excellent, while 85 percent said the zones meaningfully contributed to resolving justice issues in their localities.

The assessment also showed that 66 percent reported measurable reductions in case backlogs, while 61 percent saw improvements in jail decongestion.

Meanwhile, 92 percent of stakeholders recognized the JSCC’s role in influencing Justice Zone workplans, while 72 percent considered the council responsive to their needs.

Singh said the figures show that Justice Zones have developed into accessible and responsive “justice hubs” for local communities.

She cited Naga City, where the jail congestion rate dropped from about 300 percent more than four years ago to 50 percent.

In Balanga City, the processing time for parole and probation applications fell from around 200 days in 2021 to 60 days.

Other improvements were recorded in case disposition rates, processing times and the number of preliminary investigations and inquest proceedings conducted and completed.

Singh said the results demonstrate that effective coordination goes beyond meetings, memoranda and administrative structures, with improvements directly felt by people using the justice system.

She also highlighted the JSCC’s Victim-Sensitive Guidelines in the Justice System, which seek to protect victims’ safety and privacy, ensure access to information and services, and support recovery and rehabilitation.

The guidelines also provide safeguards for children and persons with disabilities.