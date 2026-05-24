Baste: Philippines under ‘martial law without declaration’

His sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, and incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. powered a landslide victory in the 2022 elections, with both sides now routinely leveling accusations of abuse of power, political persecution, and democratic backsliding in an increasingly bitter struggle for political dominance.

Duterte alleged that the current political environment has become increasingly inhospitable to critics of the government, claiming that opposition figures and dissenting voices are being subjected to pressure that effectively silences them.

The mayor likewise echoed earlier warnings from his sister, who has raised alarm over the administration’s push for constitutional reform.

Sara Duterte has accused the Marcos administration of using state resources to “demolish” political opponents, linking ongoing legal and institutional pressures faced by her family to what she described as a broader strategy to reshape the political order.

But on 11 May, the Senate underwent a sudden leadership shift, installing Duterte-ally, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, as Senate President just as the upper chamber is set to take up high-stakes proceedings involving the Vice President.

The political tension is further amplified by developments involving the International Criminal Court (ICC), where former president Rodrigo Duterte remains detained pending proceedings tied to his anti-drug campaign.

Against this backdrop, Mayor Duterte also brushed off the possibility of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa—his father’s former police chief and a central figure in the drug war—being pursued by international investigators, calling the idea excessive and politically charged.

“Gusto na naman nila kunin si Bato, ipadala doon sa ICC. Nalungkot ako at the same time medyo masaya rin kasi may kasama na yung tatay ko doon if ever that will happen,” he said.

The National Bureau of Investigation has previously described dela Rosa as “armed and dangerous” in connection with enforcement efforts, underscoring the continuing legal sensitivity surrounding figures tied to the anti-drug campaign.

Mayor Duterte also launched a direct critique of the Marcos administration’s performance, claiming a deterioration in public order and governance.

“Anong achievement nito? Binalik yung kriminalidad, binalik yung kurapsyon,” he said.

Baste concluded his speech with a call for continued support for Vice President Sara Duterte, who announced her 2028 presidential bid last February.