The justice secretary described it as “saddening” that the country’s second-highest official felt unsafe but said law enforcement agencies had assured the public that they were prepared to protect her and other Filipinos.

Vida said Duterte’s feelings should not be dismissed and that he did not want to speculate about their basis.

However, he stood firm on the Department of Justice’s position that Duterte could not invoke immunity from suit to stop the criminal proceedings against her.

Vida said Duterte had raised the issue before the Supreme Court but maintained that under existing laws and the country’s legal system, only the sitting president enjoys immunity from suit.

“Only the President is immune from suit while he is sitting. The Vice President, in this case has no immunity from suit,” Vida said.

Duterte is facing a grave threats case before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court over statements she made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

She posted bail after the court issued a warrant for her arrest in connection with the case.

Duterte’s legal team has argued that she cannot be criminally prosecuted for an alleged offense that is also included in the impeachment case against her.