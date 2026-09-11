The Department of Justice on Friday clarified that no resolution has been issued on the obstruction of justice complaint against Sen. Robin Padilla over the alleged escape of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

DOJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said the case remains under preliminary investigation, contrary to an earlier statement by National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag that the investigation had been completed and a resolution could soon be issued.

Martinez said in a message that the obstruction of justice complaint involving Padilla is still undergoing preliminary investigation.

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group refiled the complaint before the DOJ against individuals allegedly involved in helping Dela Rosa evade arrest.

Justice Undersecretary Ian Norman Dato earlier said the complaint was filed under DOJ Department Circular No. 20, which provides for coordination and information exchange between prosecutors and law enforcement agencies before a complaint proceeds to preliminary investigation.

The case stemmed from allegations that Padilla and others helped facilitate Dela Rosa’s alleged escape following the issuance of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court in connection with the Duterte administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

The DOJ earlier referred the original complaint back to the CIDG for further investigation after prosecutors sought additional evidence and statements from individuals concerned.