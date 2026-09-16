The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported Wednesday the arrest of a repeat offender for robbery and recovery of an illegal firearm in Quezon City.

The Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14) identified the suspect as alias “JV,” a 22-year-old resident of Barangay Holy Spirit in Quezon City.

According to the police report, at approximately 2:00 a.m. on September 15, the owner of an aluminum and glass shop in Barangay Holy Spirit discovered that the padlock of his establishment had been forcibly broken. An electric drill and a grinder were also found missing.

The victim reportedly saw the suspect, who was identified as his neighbor, leaving the area while carrying the allegedly stolen items.

“The victim immediately reported the incident to PS 14 [Holy Spirit Police Station], prompting operatives to conduct a follow-up operation that resulted in the suspect's arrest at 8:47 PM on the same day in front of No. 6 Saint Michael, Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City,” QCPD report stated.

During a body frisk, recovered from the suspect’s sling bag were one point 38 caliber revolver and two live ammunition. However, the stolen items remain unrecovered.

Verification revealed that alias “JV” had previous cases for robbery and violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602 (Illegal Gambling).

QCPD reported that the suspect will be charged with robbery and violation of R.A. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

