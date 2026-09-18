During her appearance on “Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast,” Xyriel shared that she once had the opportunity to share a room with Anne while they were working.

“Share kami ng room ni Ate Anne,” Xyriel recalled.

Xyriel, who said she struggled with insomnia, would sometimes find herself finally able to rest during taping. Instead of allowing the usual activity around them to continue, Anne reportedly made an effort to protect the young actress’ sleep.

“So tulog ako ganyan… Pinapatahimik niya ’yung team niya. Sabi niya, ‘Shh, may natutulog,’” Xyriel shared.

It was a seemingly small gesture, but one that stayed with her.

Xyriel remembered being surprised that someone of Anne’s stature would personally make sure that the people around her remained quiet just so she could rest.

“Tumatawag sa utak ko na grabe si Ate Anne, may pakialam pa rin siya sa paligid niya kahit siya na ’yun,” she said.

More than Anne’s celebrity status, it was her behavior behind the scenes that left the strongest impression on Xyriel.

“Grabe ’yung humility,” she said. “’Yun ’yung mauuwi ko from Ate Anne.”

According to Xyriel, Anne never needed to announce or explain her humility. It was something people could recognize naturally through firsthand experience.

“Hindi niya kailangang i-impose sa ’yo. Hindi niya kailangang sabihin out loud or ituro or i-chat sa ’yo,” she explained. “Makikita mo lang based from your observation and first-hand mo siya mae-experience kung gaano ka-humble si Ate Anne.”

For Xyriel, Anne could easily command attention because of everything she has achieved in entertainment. Yet despite her stature, she said the actress-host remains grounded.

“Kahit ’yung pinaka may karapatang mag-diva, grabe ’yung humility. Wala siyang ere,” Xyriel said.

The encounter became more than just a memorable moment between two actresses. For Xyriel, it offered a lesson about how success can coexist with kindness and consideration—qualities she hopes to carry with her as her own career continues to grow.