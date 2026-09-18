The Philippines has added another international crown to its growing list of pageant triumphs as Sophia Bianca Santos captured the Miss Elite 2026 title during the grand finale held in Somabay, Red Sea, Egypt.

Santos emerged as the competition’s grand winner after representing the country on the international stage, giving the Philippines a historic back-to-back victory at Miss Elite.

Her successful campaign was made even more memorable when she also received the Best in Evening Gown award, further highlighting her strong showing throughout the competition.