The Philippines has added another international crown to its growing list of pageant triumphs as Sophia Bianca Santos captured the Miss Elite 2026 title during the grand finale held in Somabay, Red Sea, Egypt.
Santos emerged as the competition’s grand winner after representing the country on the international stage, giving the Philippines a historic back-to-back victory at Miss Elite.
Her successful campaign was made even more memorable when she also received the Best in Evening Gown award, further highlighting her strong showing throughout the competition.
The victory comes after a long wait for this edition of the pageant, making Santos’ crowning moment especially significant for Filipino pageant followers who had been anticipating her international campaign.
Founded in 2021 by Stefano Douaihy, Miss Elite brings together delegates from different countries in a competition that highlights beauty, individuality, intellect and cultural representation. Its international events have been staged in Egyptian resort destinations including Somabay and Hurghada.
For its 2026 edition, the pageant assembled a panel that included prominent personalities from Egypt’s entertainment industry, with veteran Egyptian actress Yousra serving as head of the jury.
But when the final results were announced, it was the Philippine representative who stood at the center of the celebration.
With the Miss Elite 2026 crown and Best in Evening Gown honor now under her name, Sophia Bianca Santos begins her international reign carrying the Philippine sash—and another major pageant victory for the country.