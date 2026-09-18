“But more than anything, I want to inspire them to dream bigger,” Liza shared.

She said she has grown to appreciate what she describes as the strong “dreamer mentality” she sees in American culture.

“One thing that I learned about being in America, and that I really appreciate about American culture, is there’s this strong dreamer mentality,” she said. “I feel like, in America, no limits.”

For Liza, what stands out is how even an unconventional ambition can receive encouragement instead of immediate doubt.

“When people talk about their dreams and they share it with other people, other people encourage them to go after it, no matter how absurd it sounds,” she explained.

The actress contrasted that experience with what she has observed in the Philippines, where she feels some people can become hesitant about pursuing bigger aspirations.

“Here in the Philippines, I feel like when people have dreams, sometimes they’re held back,” she said, before raising a question about why people sometimes struggle with self-belief.

It is a message that has become increasingly personal for Liza as she pursues opportunities outside the Philippine entertainment industry. Her decision to explore Hollywood placed her in unfamiliar territory, requiring her to establish herself before a much wider international audience.

Now, her American dream is continuing to take shape, with Liza landing a major voice role in DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming film “Forgotten Island.”

Yet for the actress, career milestones are only part of the story. She wants her experiences to become an example of what can happen when people allow themselves to imagine possibilities beyond their present circumstances.

“I want to encourage people to keep dreaming big, because even if it doesn’t seem like it’s possible because of where you’re at right now,” she said, continuing that people should keep expressing what they want to accomplish.

Liza also spoke about the faith she carries while pursuing those ambitions, saying, “I feel like the universe and God has a way of, like, bringing it to you.”

From leaving the familiarity of her Philippine showbiz career to taking chances internationally, Liza’s message is ultimately simple: dreaming bigger begins with believing that there can be something beyond where you are today.