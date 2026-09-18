In its 78-year history, the University of Nueva Caceres (UNC) on 15 September 2026 awarded Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez its highest academic distinction, making him the first recipient of the degree of Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa, since the university’s establishment in 1948.

Justice Marquez was recognized for his contribution to the administration of justice and his long and distinguished career in the Judiciary. UNC School of Law Dean Antonio C. Rivero underscored Marquez’s remarkable ascent from an SC law clerk to his eventual appointment as a member of the High Court.

For Marquez, that ascent was built on a value that admits of no exception. Asked by local media during a press conference what he considers non-negotiable, the honoree and now UNC alumnus answered with one word: “Integrity.”