For those who will take the licensure examinations next year, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario, chairperson of the 2027 Bar Examinations, shared some guidance, saying the Bar is not a mechanical exercise to determine who can remember the most laws.

He said the examination seeks lawyers who are ethical and capable of properly applying the law in the pursuit of justice.

Rosario said, “Remember that the Court is far from looking for those who can recall the most laws or rules verbatim, for a computer can do that. We are looking for human lawyers who are ethical, competent, worthy of public trust, and can aid the Court in administering meaningful justice.”