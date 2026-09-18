For those who will take the licensure examinations next year, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario, chairperson of the 2027 Bar Examinations, shared some guidance, saying the Bar is not a mechanical exercise to determine who can remember the most laws.
He said the examination seeks lawyers who are ethical and capable of properly applying the law in the pursuit of justice.
Rosario said, “Remember that the Court is far from looking for those who can recall the most laws or rules verbatim, for a computer can do that. We are looking for human lawyers who are ethical, competent, worthy of public trust, and can aid the Court in administering meaningful justice.”
The Bar examination will determine whether they are ready for the legal profession, but it does not replace years of formation, Rosario said.
“When you sit in that exam room, recall the recitations that humbled you, the professors who corrected you, and the nights you kept working anyway,” he said.
Rosario also advised Bar takers to remain calm when faced with the questions, understand them carefully, reason plainly and answer them as an ethical and competent lawyer would.
“That is all the exam will ask of you. Crucially, trust in your own preparation. Let the years behind you carry you forward,” he added.
The 2027 Bar Examinations will be held on 5, 8 and 12 September at local testing centers throughout the country.