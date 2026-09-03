The group cited Marquez’s previous tenure as Court Administrator and his experience dealing with judges and court personnel, saying he demonstrated “professional aptitude and dedicated work ethic.”

It also credited him with maintaining what it described as an excellent working relationship with members of the judiciary and treating personnel “with fairness and equality.”

The retired judges said Marquez had demonstrated precision, adaptability and administrative ability throughout his progression in the judiciary, including his work as Court Administrator, Supreme Court spokesperson and head of its Public Information Office.

“We are confident that he will bring these very same qualities should he be appointed as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines,” the group said in its endorsement.

Marquez joined the Supreme Court as its 192nd Associate Justice on 16 November 2021. Before joining the bench, he served as Court Administrator for nearly 12 years and earlier held several positions within the Supreme Court, including chief of the Public Information Office and spokesperson.

The endorsement comes days after the JBC invited the five most senior qualified Supreme Court associate justices to apply for the Chief Justice vacancy: Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Ramon Paul Hernando, Henri Jean Paul Inting and Rodil Zalameda.

The JBC has stressed that the five were invited under a standing practice recognizing seniority and that the invitations do not guarantee nomination or inclusion in the eventual shortlist submitted to the President.

Applications and nominations remain open until 4:30 p.m. on 13 October. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 on 6 November 2026.