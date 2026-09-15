The number of examinees who completed Day 3 at each testing center were:

Cagayan State University, 357 Saint Louis University, 1,130 University of Nueva Caceres, 653 New Era University, 1,276 University of Santo Tomas, 674 San Beda University, 1,148 Ateneo de Manila University School of Law, 554 Manila Adventist College, 472 University of the Philippines-Bonifacio Global City, 658 San Beda College Alabang, 773 Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation, 557 University of San Jose-Recoletos, 1,324 Central Philippine University, 562 Ateneo de Davao University, 1,142 Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, 730

With the conclusion of the 2026 Bar, Associate Justice Ricardo R. Rosario was named chairperson of the 2027 Bar Examinations, succeeding Associate Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan, who led this year’s exams.

Gaerlan formally turned over the responsibility to Rosario during a ceremony at the St. Maur Auditorium of San Beda College Alabang.

Gaerlan assured Rosario of the Supreme Court’s full support, along with that of the thousands of people involved in administering the examinations.

“May you never forget why the Bar Examinations exist at all, to protect the integrity of our profession and the trust the Filipino people place in those who will defend their rights and see justice done in their name,” Gaerlan said.

Rosario said he would continue innovations introduced in recent Bar examinations in line with the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027.

He said the 2027 Bar would focus on three pillars: Regional, Responsive and Relevant.

“We will have a Bar exam that rewards analytical thinking and sound legal judgment over the mechanical recall of isolated rules, and shall reflect the legal problems encountered in contemporary Philippine society,” Rosario said.

The 2026 Bar Examinations ran for three days and concluded Sunday, with 12,010 examinees completing the tests.