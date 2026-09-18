For decades, scientists believed there was only one widespread wild cat species roaming the forests. But new DNA analysis has overturned that assumption, revealing five genetically distinct species, including Leopardus tilcayo, a newly identified cat.
An international research team, including National Geographic Explorer Paola Nogales Ascarrunz, discovered the 3-pound feline in Bolivia’s Yungas cloud forest. It is smaller than the average domestic cat and is considered the first new wild cat species identified in more than a century.
The cat was named Leopardus tilcayo and is distinguished by its lean build, soft, muted coat and unusually large rosette spots.
The name comes from local communities that have lived alongside the animal for generations. “We chose to name the species ‘Tilcayo’ — the name local communities use to describe the cat,” one of the researchers said.
Scientists are now setting up camera traps deep in the Yungas cloud forests in hopes of capturing L. tilcayo in its natural habitat.
The footage will be critical to understanding its range, behavior and population size, as well as developing targeted conservation strategies to protect it from threats such as deforestation and habitat fragmentation.