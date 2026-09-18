For decades, scientists believed there was only one widespread wild cat species roaming the forests. But new DNA analysis has overturned that assumption, revealing five genetically distinct species, including Leopardus tilcayo, a newly identified cat.

An international research team, including National Geographic Explorer Paola Nogales Ascarrunz, discovered the 3-pound feline in Bolivia’s Yungas cloud forest. It is smaller than the average domestic cat and is considered the first new wild cat species identified in more than a century.

The cat was named Leopardus tilcayo and is distinguished by its lean build, soft, muted coat and unusually large rosette spots.