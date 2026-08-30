A $5,000 route to permanent residency in Armenia may sound attractive to Americans looking for a new life abroad, but residency should not be confused with protection from criminal proceedings or extradition.

Armenia does not have a bilateral extradition treaty with the United States, according to U.S. legal references. However, Armenia is a party to the European Convention on Extradition and has declared that it can use the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime as a legal basis for extradition cooperation with other states parties.