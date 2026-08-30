A $5,000 route to permanent residency in Armenia may sound attractive to Americans looking for a new life abroad, but residency should not be confused with protection from criminal proceedings or extradition.
Armenia does not have a bilateral extradition treaty with the United States, according to U.S. legal references. However, Armenia is a party to the European Convention on Extradition and has declared that it can use the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime as a legal basis for extradition cooperation with other states parties.
So while the absence of a U.S.-Armenia bilateral extradition treaty may make Armenia an interesting destination for those seeking a fresh start, it does not make the country an automatic legal haven for fugitives. Extradition depends on the applicable laws, treaties, the offense involved and the circumstances of each case.
The $5,000 figure also deserves context: Armenia's law allows permanent residence to be granted to foreigners engaged in entrepreneurial activities, but the actual requirements and costs depend on the applicant's circumstances.