“At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious,” police said, adding that a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Arday resigned from Cambridge and Jesus College on 5 August after the university announced an investigation into his qualifications, honorary appointments and complaints of alleged academic misconduct.

In announcing his resignation, Arday said the “personal cost” of the controversy had become “too great.”

“The relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary have taken a profound toll on me and on those I love,” he said.

Arday had denied allegations that he plagiarized another academic's work in his doctoral thesis. Liverpool John Moores University, where he earned his doctorate in education in 2015, reviewed the allegation earlier this year and upheld its decision to award him the PhD.

Questions were subsequently raised about other academic work and aspects of Arday's account of his life and career, including claims about charity fundraising, endurance running and his childhood. Cambridge announced on 12 August that it would conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his appointment and his time at the university.

Arday, who was autistic and had spoken publicly about experiencing developmental and learning difficulties as a child, had previously acknowledged errors in some of his academic work. He said his tendency to mimic language as a way of processing information contributed to some of those mistakes.

The scrutiny came three years after Arday made history when, at 37, he became the youngest Black person appointed to a professorship at Cambridge. He served as professor of sociology of education.

Before joining Cambridge, Arday worked as a physical education teacher and later held academic positions at several British universities, including Durham University and the University of Glasgow.

Following his death, Arday's family said he had endured a “campaign of sustained abuse” since his appointment at Cambridge.

“The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone,” his family said.

“We are in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son.”

Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice also expressed condolences, saying the university was “desperately saddened” by Arday's death.

Tributes also prompted renewed discussion about the intensity of public scrutiny directed at the academic.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described what Arday experienced as an “unacceptable public hounding and campaign of abuse,” while other academics and public figures called for reflection on how the controversy was handled.

Cambridge had said before Arday's death that its independent inquiry would examine his appointment in 2022 and his time at the university, with the findings expected to inform a review of its procedures for appointing senior academics.