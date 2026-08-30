Immigrants and travelers may unknowingly carry items that are subject to restrictions. Knowing what to leave behind can help ensure a smoother inspection process and avoid unnecessary delays.

- Aside from drugs, U.S. customs officers inspect materials that could put the country’s agriculture at risk, including certain chemicals and compounds.

- Items containing meat products, including bouillon and soup mixes, may be restricted.

- Live plants may carry pests and diseases and are subject to restrictions. Fruits and vegetables may also be restricted.

- Dried rice may be restricted because it can carry invasive insects.

- Absinthe containing thujone is subject to restrictions and may be prohibited depending on its composition.

- Antiques and fossils with cultural significance may require appropriate export or import documentation.

- Hunting trophies are subject to strict regulations and may only be imported through designated ports authorized to handle wildlife imports, with requirements set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Travelers should also cooperate with CBP officers, follow instructions and treat the inspection process respectfully. Following the rules can help avoid delays, penalties or possible fines.

Finally, make sure your passport, visa and other required travel documents are valid and up to date. Having the proper documents ready can save time and help make the entry process smoother.