At 99 and 98 years old, Luiz Luize and Maria Luiza Rossie Luize are celebrating a milestone few couples reach: 80 years of marriage.
Married in 1946, the couple recently renewed their vows in church, entering arm in arm with rosaries in their hands before receiving a blessing at the altar.
Their heartwarming celebration has touched thousands online, with many praising the couple as an example of enduring love, faith and commitment.
An 80th wedding anniversary is known as the Oak Anniversary, symbolizing the strength, stability and longevity of a relationship that has endured through the years.