The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a surrogacy clinic official during the serving of a Warrant of Arrest in Guagua, Pampanga.

According to a social media post on 19 September 2026, the NBI Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) said that the Warrant of Arrest wad issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 52.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by a former surrogate mother against a surrogacy agency. The complainant alleged that the agency recruited financially disadvantaged women to serve as surrogate mothers for intended parents under agreements whose terms and conditions were allegedly not fully explained or disclosed to them.

It was further alleged that the agency facilitated the transfer of children to prospective adoptive parents in exchange for monetary consideration.

The RTC, Branch 52, Guagua, Pampanga, subsequently issued Warrants of Arrest against the Subject, who is one of the officers-in-charge of the surrogacy clinic, and her husband in connection with the complaint.

The NBI-HTRAD received information from the staff of the “Raffy Tulfo in Action” public affairs show that the Subject had expressed her intention to surrender voluntarily to the authorities.

Acting on the information, HTRAD operatives proceeded to Mandaluyong City to facilitate her voluntary surrender and implement the Warrant of Arrest.

Upon coordinating with the Subject and the concerned parties, the operatives located her at the designated area in Mandaluyong City and duly served the Warrant of Arrest. She was thereafter placed under arrest.

Following her arrest, Subject was informed of her constitutional rights and brought to the appropriate NBI office for documentation, booking, and proper disposition.

NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag reiterated the Bureau's commitment to enforcing the law, protecting individuals who may be vulnerable to manipulation, and ensuring that all persons involved in criminal proceedings are afforded their rights under the law.