Her proposal comes as the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) enters a new 10-year phase under Vision 2035, adopted by leaders at a special summit in Cebu in May.

Duterte said the scale of the region's economy makes stronger connectivity necessary, citing the long-standing cultural and commercial links between Mindanao and Borneo.

“Let us make cross-border cooperation not an occasional project, but an everyday reality,” she said.

She said Mindanao could complement Borneo's capital, industry and logistics with its agriculture, tourism and growing market.

“These are not competing pieces. They are pieces of the same puzzle,” Duterte said, noting that merchandise trade worth $165.96 billion already moves through the wider region.

But Duterte cautioned against treating infrastructure development as an end in itself.

“A port only matters when a farmer can reach a market. A shipping route matters when a trader can cross the sea safely. Infrastructure without use is just concrete,” she said.

BIMP-EAGA's new Vision 2035 emphasizes on interconnected economic corridors, with four corridors planned to link production centers to markets and regional value chains. The strategy also identifies seamless travel, production hubs, investment and workforce development among its priorities.

The Philippines has also been pursuing a more direct connection between Mindanao and other BIMP-EAGA markets.

In May, the Mindanao Development Authority said it was developing a gateway corridor across Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental, integrating air, land and sea connectivity to improve access to regional markets.

Duterte said the immediate focus should be on making those connections usable for traders and businesses.

She proposed making it easier to move agricultural products from Davao del Norte to Kota Kinabalu and manufactured goods from Sarawak to markets in Mindanao.

She also urged private businesses and investors to form cross-border consortia and co-invest in infrastructure and services.

“Government cannot build this opportunity alone. Business leaders, investors, this is yours to drive,” Duterte said.

The vice president said a more integrated regional economy should allow people to participate in cross-border markets without having to leave their communities.

“This is what growth should mean to us. Not just more cargo, more investments, bigger numbers, but more reasons to stay and more ways for talent to find a market without leaving home,” Duterte said.