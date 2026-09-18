Ali said the party was saddened by the deaths and injuries reported during the elections, including among its supporters.

“We hope that these incidents will be properly investigated and that the victims and their families will get the justice they deserve,” Ali said.

He urged the NBI to continue investigating even after the elections and ensure the incidents are not set aside.

Ali also thanked the NBI for monitoring the situation in Central Mindanao during the election period.

He said he met Matibag and Commander Bravo at Laguindingan Airport on 10 September, where they discussed developments and concerns surrounding the parliamentary polls.

Ali expressed hope that the meeting, along with reports and observations from NBI personnel on the ground, would help investigators establish what happened in Cotabato City.

“We have confidence in the NBI and consider your office an important partner in our effort to seek justice for the victims,” Ali said.

The letter did not identify the specific incidents, number of casualties or alleged perpetrators.

The Commission on Elections said Thursday that all winners in the first Bangsamoro parliamentary polls had been proclaimed.

The Bangsamoro Parliament has 80 seats, consisting of 40 party representatives, 32 district representatives and eight sectoral representatives.