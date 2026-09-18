“Like other provincial bus operators, we are doing everything we can to keep costs manageable, protect jobs, and keep our buses on the road. Every trip must be sustainable so that we can continue serving you tomorrow and in the years ahead,” Victory Liner said in an advisory.

The company also appealed for understanding from passengers and continued government support for the public transportation sector.

“We ask for the understanding of our passengers—and for continued government support for a public transport industry working hard to stay afloat while keeping fares and services accessible,” it added.