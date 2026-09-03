Popov was apprehended after fisherfolk in Marabut reported the presence of a suspicious foreign national in coastal waters on 28 August.

Personnel from the NBI Eastern Visayas and Coast Guard conducted a joint inspection of the yacht and found Popov alone aboard the vessel.

A K-9 unit was deployed to check the yacht for possible narcotics or explosives, but none was found.

NBI Eastern Visayas regional director Jeremy Lotoc said Popov sailed from the Marshall Islands and arrived in Surigao on 20 August before proceeding to Samar.

Popov presented his passport and identification documents, including an international bareboat skipper certificate and an international certificate of competency for operators of pleasure craft. Lotoc said the certificates had expired in 2023.

Authorities also found no Philippine immigration entry stamp on Popov’s passport.

Lotoc said one of Popov’s certificates authorized him to operate a yacht only within coastal waters of up to 20 nautical miles.

“He’s a skipper, so he should know the requirements when you sail internationally,” Lotoc said.

The NBI and Coast Guard filed complaints against Popov for alleged violations of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Lotoc said Popov would be turned over to the Bureau of Immigration for appropriate proceedings, including possible deportation.

Authorities said he could also face penalties if found liable for violations of Philippine maritime laws.