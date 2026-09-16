The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections recorded the highest voter turnout among elections in the country, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Wednesday, 16 September.
Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the final voter turnout reached 84.34 percent, with 2,018,478 of the region’s 2,393,000 registered voters casting their ballots.
Garcia described the turnout as the “highest” compared with previous elections in the country.
He attributed the high participation to an enhanced voting experience, broader and more inclusive voter education, greater collaboration with civil society organizations, and transparency.
Garcia had previously described the 2022 presidential elections as having the highest voter turnout in Philippine history, at 83.11 percent. During the 2025 midterm elections, he said the polls recorded the highest turnout among midterm elections, at 82.2 percent.
The election was held to fill the 80 seats in the BARMM Parliament.
Of the seats, 40 were allocated to representatives of political parties, 32 to representatives of parliamentary districts, and eight to representatives of sectoral organizations.