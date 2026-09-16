The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections recorded the highest voter turnout among elections in the country, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Wednesday, 16 September.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the final voter turnout reached 84.34 percent, with 2,018,478 of the region’s 2,393,000 registered voters casting their ballots.

Garcia described the turnout as the “highest” compared with previous elections in the country.