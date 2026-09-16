“As long as it’s, I mean, we shouldn’t be very sensitive about the criticisms from the public, but then any action from the court will be evidence(-based),” Ting said during a press conference.

Asked whether Duterte, as Vice President and a member of the Bar, should be required to explain her remarks because of their potential effect on public confidence in the judiciary, Ting said the Court had not taken any action.

“Well, we will have to wait for the Court’s action, if any,” she said.

Duterte made the remarks when she posted bail in connection with three counts of grave threats filed against her.

Before entering the Hall of Justice, Duterte repeatedly told reporters that she did not trust the police, the courts or even security personnel assigned to protect her.

“I do not feel safe, I really do not feel safe. I don’t trust the court, I don’t trust the police,” Duterte said.

The Vice President said she had felt unsafe since 2023, citing what she described as harassment of her family by unnamed authorities.

“Who will answer for it if I die later tonight? Who will be held accountable?” she asked.