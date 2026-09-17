Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David has demanded that Congress heed the order of the Supreme Court (SC) to pass an anti-dynasty law.

“Congress, the Supreme Court has spoken. Now enact the law,” declared the Cardinal.

The prelate made the call after the SC announced on Wednesday, 8 September, that the high court had unanimously granted the petitions demanding that Congress comply with the provision of the 1987 Constitution requiring a law against political dynasties.