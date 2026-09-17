Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David has demanded that Congress heed the order of the Supreme Court (SC) to pass an anti-dynasty law.
“Congress, the Supreme Court has spoken. Now enact the law,” declared the Cardinal.
The prelate made the call after the SC announced on Wednesday, 8 September, that the high court had unanimously granted the petitions demanding that Congress comply with the provision of the 1987 Constitution requiring a law against political dynasties.
“The Court directed Congress to act ‘with utmost urgency’ and enact the law ‘at the earliest opportunity’,” said David.
David said the SC found that Congress committed “grave abuse of discretion” for its prolonged failure to pass an anti-dynasty law.
The Cardinal reminded Congress that the 1987 Constitution made it mandatory to pass the law.
Yet, the Cardinal lamented that Congress has failed to do so after 39 years.
“For almost four decades, the constitutional command remained largely unrealized because Congress itself was entrusted with defining what constitutes a political dynasty,” he stated.
“The Court noted that dynasties have meanwhile remained widespread, extending even into the party-list system,” he added.