During the period, Garcia said government agencies cannot implement projects involving social services and public works without securing the appropriate exemption from the Comelec.

“No projects on social services and public works can be implemented by various government agencies if they do not get exemptions from the Commission on Elections,” he said.

Garcia said the Omnibus Election Code (OEC) mandates the implementation of the ban.

“Sa lahat po ng halalan natin, kahit sa national at local, lagi po tayong may tinatawag na public works ban at social services ban 45 araw bago mag-eleksyon,” he said.

“In all elections, whether national or local, we always have a public works and social services ban that is implemented 45 days prior to an election.”

Garcia said the Comelec will continue preparing for the BSKE despite the passage by both the Senate and House of Representatives of measures seeking to extend the terms of barangay and SK officials from four to five years, which would postpone this year’s polls.

“Kahit na may posibilidad na postpone ang halalan sa November 2 wala pa naman pong batas and, therefore, hanggang sa kasalukuyan nand’yan ang mga prohibisyon na ipinapapatupad natin sa papalapit na halalan,” he said.

“Even if there’s a possibility that the November 2 polls will get postponed, there is still no law and, therefore, the provisions are still there that need to be implemented for the upcoming BSKE.”

The Comelec has said it cannot halt preparations while no law has taken effect postponing the elections.

Garcia said that even if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs the bills into law, he expects petitioners to ask the Supreme Court to stop the BSKE postponement.

Should the Supreme Court issue a restraining order against the postponement, Garcia said, “Magtutuloy ang halalan sa November 2 ’pag nagkaganoon ang sitwasyon.”

“The November 2 election will push through in that situation.”

The Comelec chief expressed hope that a decision on the postponement would be made soon.

He reminded that the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the BSKE is scheduled from 28 September to 5 October. The Comelec is also scheduled to deploy election paraphernalia nationwide in the first week of October.

Garcia said the Comelec has already spent about P8 billion of the P19 billion allotted for BSKE preparations but assured that the procured materials could still be used if the elections are reset.

“’Yung mga nabili naming ibang kagamitan magagamit natin sa reset na barangay and SK elections kung saka-sakali,” he said.

“The materials we bought can still be used if the BSKE gets reset.”