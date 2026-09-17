The largest single seizure involved 139,000 packs of smuggled Red Modern cigarettes valued at P17.653 million. Two suspects were arrested in an operation conducted by the Agno Municipal Police Station with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bureau of Customs and Philippine Tobacco Institute.

Anti-drug operations, including raids and marijuana eradication activities, resulted in the arrest of 32 individuals. Police reported confiscating 128.07 grams of suspected shabu, 74.50 grams of marijuana leaves, one gram of marijuana kush, 35,010 marijuana plants and 8,500 marijuana seedlings. The seized drugs and marijuana had a reported combined standard drug price of P8,224,843.20.

Police also arrested 73 wanted persons during the period, including 17 classified as most wanted. Four were listed at the regional level, four at the provincial level and nine at the municipal level, while 56 others were also apprehended.

Eleven individuals were arrested in 11 operations involving loose firearms, with 11 firearms confiscated. Police also recorded four surrendered firearms and five firearms voluntarily deposited with authorities.

Meanwhile, five anti-illegal gambling operations resulted in the arrest of 23 individuals and the confiscation of P14,582 in alleged bet money.

The figures were released by PRO1 under Regional Director PBGen Crisaleo R. Tolentino as part of its weekly operational report covering the region.