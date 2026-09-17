The suspect, identified as M, single and a resident of Pozzorubio, was arrested with recommended bail of P36,000.

He was placed under the custody of Police Station 8 of the Baguio City Police Office for documentation before his turnover to the issuing court.

At about 5 p.m. in San Manuel, personnel of the San Manuel Municipal Police Station arrested another M, 53, married, a family driver and resident of the municipality.

The suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant for violation of Republic Act 1602, which penalizes illegal gambling, with P30,000 bail required.

He remained in police custody for proper disposition.

In Urbiztondo, police arrested a 34-year-old bilao maker identified as M, who was listed as the municipality’s top most wanted person, at about 5:30 p.m.

Personnel of the Urbiztondo Municipal Police Station served the warrant against the suspect for two counts of child sexual abuse, each carrying P200,000 recommended bail, and a charge of statutory rape, for which no bail was recommended.

The suspect, single and a resident of Pangasinan, was taken into police custody for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Alaminos City Police Station, as lead unit, together with the Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office 1, arrested a 45-year-old mechanic in Alaminos City at about 6:44 p.m.

The suspect, identified as M, married and a resident of Alaminos City, was arrested by virtue of a warrant for attempted rape and two counts of acts of lasciviousness.

The cases carry a recommended bail of P10,000 each.

The suspect was placed under the custody of the Alaminos City Police Station for proper disposition.