Passenger vessel Roromaster 5 ran aground near Sitio Sigman, Barangay Udalo, Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 17 September.

According to MDRRMO Head Geoffrey Panganiban, the shipping company initially reported that the vessel was carrying 80 passengers and 24 rolling cargoes from Batangas Port.

The incident prompted the immediate activation of the Incident Command System (ICS) under the direction of Mayor Maria Gloria M. Constantino. Personnel from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, Municipal Health Office and Philippine National Police were deployed to support the initial response by the MDRRMO, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).