Passenger vessel Roromaster 5 ran aground near Sitio Sigman, Barangay Udalo, Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 17 September.
According to MDRRMO Head Geoffrey Panganiban, the shipping company initially reported that the vessel was carrying 80 passengers and 24 rolling cargoes from Batangas Port.
The incident prompted the immediate activation of the Incident Command System (ICS) under the direction of Mayor Maria Gloria M. Constantino. Personnel from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, Municipal Health Office and Philippine National Police were deployed to support the initial response by the MDRRMO, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).
As of 7 a.m., the town’s Help and Welfare Desk had recorded 117 passengers and crew members who had disembarked and received basic assistance, including medical checkups, food, water and transportation.
Passengers bound for Sablayan and San Jose were temporarily staying at the Abra de Ilog Passengers Terminal, while those from Abra de Ilog and Mamburao had already been transported to their respective destinations with assistance from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and MDRRMO.
Transportation was also provided for passengers from the incident area in Sitio Sigman to the Abra de Ilog Pier.
Authorities advised the public to remain calm and stay away from Sitio Sigman and the vicinity of the vessel to avoid interfering with investigation and response operations.
The public was also urged to rely only on official updates from the Abra de Ilog MDRRMO, the local government, the Philippine Coast Guard and the vessel owner.