Police arrested a 26-year-old tricycle driver after he was allegedly caught fleeing from a neighbor’s house where a camera worth P14,000 was reported stolen early Wednesday, 16 September.
Police identified the suspect as M, single and a resident of Alaminos City. He was arrested shortly after the incident following a report from a witness who saw him leaving the victim’s house.
Initial investigation showed that the witness, a 46-year-old house caretaker and resident of the city, was sleeping inside his home at about 4 a.m. when he was awakened by his dog’s continuous barking.
When he went outside to check, he allegedly saw the suspect, who was also his neighbor, hurriedly leaving the victim’s house and riding away on his tricycle.
The witness immediately informed the house owner and barangay officials about what he had seen.
Responding police personnel subsequently located and arrested the suspect. A Canon Prima Zoom 85N camera, reportedly owned by the 56-year-old victim and valued at P14,000, was recovered inside the suspect’s tricycle.
Police said an appropriate case was being prepared for filing against the suspect.